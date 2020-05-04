United Way of Western Nebraska Cancels 2020 Color Dash Fundraiser

United Way of Western Nebraska regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2020 Color Dash fundraising event presented by First State Bank, due to the implications of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

In a released statement, Executive Director Steph Black says even if the restrictions on group gatherings put in place because of the pandemic were relaxed by next month, United Way wants to be respectful of the negative economic impact it has had on so many families and businesses in our communities, and therefore, decided to cancel this year’s event scheduled for June 13.

First State Bank, the title sponsor of this event, will continue with their generous sponsorship of the cancelled event, directing those dollars directly toward the 2020-21 United Way Campaign efforts, which will help serve many families in need in our communities.

Those who still wish to support United Way of Western Nebraska can donate anytime by mailing a donation to United Way of Western Nebraska 1517 Broadway Suite #106, Scottsbluff NE 69361 or by visiting www.uwwn.org