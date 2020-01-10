United Way of Western Nebraska Seeking New Special Events Coordinator

The United Way of Western Nebraska is looking for a new Special Events and Marketing coordinator with the departure of Krista Sarchet from the position.

Executive Director Steph Black says it’s a big job that requires a large commitment of time, and becomes increasingly complex as the agency grows. “Because we’re involved in so much, and we’re just growing in what we’re doing in the community, we just need more hours that what she could guarantee us,” said Black. “With family, a ranch to run and her own businesses, we just couldn’t ask her to do any more than that and take away from her commitments.”

Black says they are looking for a dynamic person who is interested in being part of a diverse team.

For more information and to apply for the post, you can visit the United Way of Western Nebraska’s website. Applications are due Jan. 20, 2020.