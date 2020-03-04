United Way Raises $99,832 in Box Butte and Dawes Counties

United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties surpassed their 2019-2020 campaign goal by leaps and bounds.

This year’s target goal of $90,000 was achieved by raising $99,832.79 exceeding the campaign goal by over 10%.

$92,147.97 was raised in Box Butte County and $7,684.82 was raised in Dawes County. Funds are raised annually through individual donations, corporate donations and United Way special events.

“I am grateful to be part of a collaborative effort in our community and thankful to so many donors and business that entrust United Way with their charitable giving, ” says United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes County Director Karen Benzel. “By partnering with local non-profits, United Way helps donor dollars go farther and be more efficient. United Way partners can focus on their programs and clients reducing their fundraising needs. The great success of this campaign is a testament to our supportive community.”

Funds raised are used to support local non-profits partner agencies and United Way community impact initiatives that benefit Box Butte and Dawes Counties.

United Way partner agencies apply for funding each year and funding is open to non-profits that focus on financial stability, education and better health. Funds available are based on the amount raised in each county as Box Butte County funds are utilized for Box Butte County agencies and Dawes County funds raised are used to support Dawes County agencies.

Last year, thirteen non-profits in Box Butte County and four in Dawes County received funds from United Way. Non-profit agencies like East Point Horspice, CAPstone, The Doves Program and Northwest Community Action Partnership Community Services rely on United Way for support.