United Way Sets $308,000 Fundraising Goal for 2020-2021 Campaign

United Way of Western Nebraska representatives expressed optimism as they kicked off their annual fundraising campaign in virtual meetings Wednesday.

United Way Board President Doug Couse told reporters with the impact of the pandemic, there was a lot of discussion before the board settled on a goal of $308,000, the same as last year. “We had gone everywhere from ‘should we really set a goal this year’, because we literally had no idea, to come along and ‘yeah, we can do this,” said Couse. “We know and trust the community will get behind us, we know the needs are going to be greater this year, because we pass people every day that need something from United Way.”

Despite COVID-related challenges that have led some events to cancel and others to change, Executive Director Steph Black said United Way has been blessed by the community’s support before and during the pandemic, and the organization has had to become very creative and find new or different ways to meet the needs addressed by the organization. Black noted 27 Pacesetter Businesses have signed on to this year’s campaign, including the latest addition, Bytes Computer Solutions.

Something else different this year is the lack of campaign co-chairs. Couse says the board made the decision not to do so since the virus pandemic is impacting the entire community. “We as United Way came together and said ‘you know what, as a board we need to unite as one for this community’, and we are all doing out job to raise as much money for this community,” said Couse. “So you will see various board members throughout the community collecting duck sales and going (to do) the presentations.”

The Stacey Houk Family Resource Center joins 15 other programs that will benefit from the campaign, and the City of Gering was announced as the winner of the Traveling Pacesetter Award.

2020-21 Pacesetter Businesses:

ALLO Communications

Black Hills Energy

Bytes Computer & Network Solutions

City of Gering

City of Scottsbluff

Faneuil

First National Bank

First State Bank

Gering Public Schools

Kelley Bean Co.

Rural Radio

Panhandle COOP

Platte Valley Companies

Regional West Health Services

Sam & Louie’s Pizzeria

Scottsbluff Public Schools

Star-Herald

SWBC

Swire Coca-Cola Scottsbluff

Taco John’s

Target

TEAM Auto Center

United Parcel Service

US Bank

Walmart

Western Nebraska Community College

