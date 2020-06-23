United Way Stuff the Bus Goes Virtual for 2020

The annual United Way of Western Nebraska “Stuff the Bus” is gearing up to help area school children, and as with many things this year, Stuff the Bus will look a little different than in years past but its mission is still the same: to help local kids with school supplies.

In lieu of donations of crayons, notebooks and the other school supplies, United Way is requesting monetary donations and is encouraging the community to stuff the bus virtually at uwwn.org/bus. 100% of all donations will help local kids with the necessary school supplies.

The decision to go virtual this year was not taken lightly. The local schools and community partners that benefit from United Way’s Stuff the Bus school supply drive were polled and overwhelmingly, they requested a virtual drive.

The virtual drive (with only accepting monetary donations) ensures a safer way to provide the supplies. The monetary donations will be used to purchase school supplies and those supplies will be distributed to children in need to help them get started on the right foot and succeed in school.

Monetary donations may be made online at uwwn.org/bus or mailed to United Way, 1517 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. For more information about Stuff the Bus or United Way please call the office 308-635-2522 or email director@uwwn.org.