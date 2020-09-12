United Way’s 2020 Duck Draw in the Books

Another successful fundraiser in the books for the United Way of Western Nebraska, with a Scottsbluff woman winning the top prize Saturday morning.

Rural Radio Promotions Director Kendra Feather was the winner of the 2020 Toyota RAV4, donated by TEAM Auto Center. Feather has been involved with the United Way for decades, and says she was in the North Platte River 23 years ago for the inaugural Duck Dash.

Feather says she has bought ducks every year to help support the United Way, and simply couldn’t believe that she was this year’s big winner.

The second place winner was George Kaufman Jr. , who won the Honda Pioneer 500 Side by Side donated by Sandberg Honda.

The modified Duck Draw is one of the United Way’s biggest fundraisers, and the proceeds go to help more than a dozen local non profits in the region.

A full list of winners can be found here.