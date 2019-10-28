class="post-template-default single single-post postid-416841 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

University-backed Nebraska firm to offer firefighting drones

BY Associated Press | October 28, 2019
Alyssa Amen | NUtech Ventures Evan Beachly (from left), Jim Higgins and Carrick Detweiler assemble a drone system before taking it for a test flight. The system features a software application that makes it easy to operate. It can also be flown at night, helping crews safely fight fires despite limited visibility.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers have launched a university backed startup company to help prevent and fight wildfires with drones.

The university on Monday announced the new business venture, Drone Amplified, which is headed by Carrick Detweiler, an associate professor of computer science and engineering.

The company’s drone-mounted technology carries chemical spheres the size of pingpong balls. At the press of a button, the spheres ignite, intentionally sparking small fires to burn vegetation and deprive incoming wildfires of potential fuel.

The drones can also be equipped with thermal cameras to help spot hotspots, and they can be used in situations that are unsafe for manned aircraft, such as low-visibility nighttime operations.

University researchers tested the technology in 2016 with a controlled fire at the Homestead National Monument of America near Beatrice.

