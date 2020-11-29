University of Nebraska Board of Regents to meet Dec. 4

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet Friday, Dec. 4, at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center, 2021 Transformation Drive in Lincoln. The Board meeting begins at 9 a.m. and will be streamed live at www.nebraska.edu.

The meeting will lead off with the following presentations:

Mary Niemiec, associate vice president for digital education and director of NU Online, the university’s system-wide platform for online programs.

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Robert Hinson, founding executive director of the National Strategic Research Institute, the system-wide initiative for research and development in national security and defense.

NU System President Ted Carter will also make remarks, reflecting on the past year and looking ahead to 2021.

The Board will offer resolutions honoring Hinson, who has announced his retirement at the end of the calendar year, and Regent Howard Hawks of Omaha, who is concluding 18 years of service on the Board after deciding not to run for another term this year.

In addition, the Board will consider the following items. A complete, detailed agenda is available here.

The program statement for renovation of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law’s Schmid Law Library. (Addendum XI-B-3)

Revisions to the North Stadium expansion project at UNL. (Addendum XI-B-5)