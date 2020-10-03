University of Nebraska Waiving Undergraduate Application Fee Through Oct. 18th

The University of Nebraska’s campuses is waiving the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from now through Oct. 18th, part of a system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families.

Resident students using NU’s shared application for admission to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture may have the $45 application fee waived. Both first-time freshmen and transfer students applying for admission for fall 2021 are eligible for the waiver.

When applying, students should select “fee waiver” and enter the code “NUforNE” to have the fee waived.

“Affordable access is the highest priority of the University of Nebraska,” said NU System President Ted Carter. “Especially during this challenging time, we’re doing everything we can to reduce potential barriers to education for students and families. Offering an application fee waiver is one more step we can take to support Nebraskans and further expand access – especially among low-income and first-generation students who have historically been underrepresented in higher education.”

The “NUforNE” application fee waiver campaign aims to grow the campuses’ applicant pools during a critical time in the enrollment cycle. It coincides with the EducationQuest Foundation’s Apply2College activities, which promote college selection and application across the state.

Oct. 1st was also the date when the 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid became available. That offers NU campuses an opportunity to promote the application fee waiver in conjunction with the Nebraska Promise, the new financial aid program that provides free tuition for Nebraska students with family incomes of $60,000 or less. Students must complete the FAFSA to be eligible for the Nebraska Promise.

In addition to the Nebraska Promise, other steps the university has taken recently to expand access include a two-year tuition freeze, reduction of undergraduate online tuition rates, and the addition of a student’s GPA as a qualifying factor for admission.

Those steps helped drive a system-wide 2 percent increase in resident enrollment this year, with all four campuses experiencing growth among Nebraska undergraduates. Carter noted that NU’s growth – including gains among minority, first-generation and other underrepresented students – is especially noteworthy given the challenges presented by COVID-19. He praised campus leadership teams and the admissions offices for their commitment to ensuring that a University of Nebraska education remains accessible for all students.

The University of Nebraska system’s shared application allows students to apply to UNL, UNO, UNK and NCTA using a single application. To apply for admission or for more information on the admissions process, prospective students should contact any of the University of Nebraska campuses: