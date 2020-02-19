class="post-template-default single single-post postid-441462 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

UNL approved for new forestry major

BY RRN Staff | February 19, 2020
Home News Regional News
UNL approved for new forestry major
Students in arboriculture learn to climb trees safely during class at the School of Natural Resources. | Craig Chandler, University Communications

A bachelor’s degree in regional and community forestry has been approved for the School of Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska—Lincoln.

Students in the program will learn to be leaders in tree management and learn to plan in a way that addresses natural resources challenges,  while also growing vibrant, livable communities.

The program, developed by Eric North, an assistant professor of practice with the School of Natural Resources, offers specializations in urban forestry management and arboriculture.

“Our new program will educate and inspire students to plan and manage trees in our rural and urban landscapes to improve the communities we all live in,” North said. “Employers around the state and the nation are eager to hire our future graduates to speak for the trees.”

With the new degree, UNL becomes one of only a few university programs west of the Mississippi River to focus on community forestry.

Students wishing to declare the regional and community forestry major can make a request with their university advisor. Students will be able to declare the major in fall 2020.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments