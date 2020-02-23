UNMC conducting study of brain, cognitive development in children

Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are looking for healthy children to participate in a non-invasive brain imaging research study of brain and cognitive development.

The study goal is to identify healthy changes in the brain through childhood and teenage years. Understanding healthy brain development may help to identify abnormal brain changes in the future.

Tony Wilson, Ph.D., associate professor, UNMC Department of Neurological Sciences, is principal investigator of the study. Two forms of non-invasive and harmless brain imaging will be used to study brain growth in these children, magnetoencephalography (MEG) and MRI.

The study is seeking children who:

Are between the ages of 6 and 8 or 11 and 13 years old;

Have never been diagnosed with a psychiatric or neurological disorder;

Are medically healthy;

Are able to complete a series of mental tasks; and

Are willing to participate annually for five years.

Expectations for participants:

Complete two appointments each year for five years;

Complete MEG and MRI brain scans;

Complete neuropsychological and cognitive assessments; and

Provide saliva samples.

Participants will receive a printed picture of his/her brain. There is no cost; participants will receive compensation for their time.

The study is funded by the National Institutes of Health: Mapping brain development in childhood (IRB#521-19-EP).