UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute Offers Free, Statewide Disability Leadership Training Seminar

The University of Nebraska Medical Center Munroe-Meyer Institute’s Nebraska Statewide Disability Leadership Training Seminar Series will be held in November with a four-session seminar on Nov. 6, 7, 13 and 14.

The statewide virtual seminar is designed for persons with disabilities, family members, concerned citizens and professionals who are interested in promoting the best outcomes for individuals with disabilities and their families in Nebraska.

There is no cost for this training, which will be presented via computer utilizing Zoom. Instructions will be provided to registrants. Registrants are asked to attend all sessions.

The four-day event will focus on leadership and advocacy training regarding systems of services and supports to individuals with disabilities and their families, including philosophy, current systems, opportunities for leadership, systems change strategies and planning.

Participants will receive support at the seminar and beyond on developing advocacy plans, building and supporting state and local coalitions with the goal of improving services and systems for individuals with disabilities.

Times for the event (all Central) are:

Nov. 6 – 12:30-5 p.m.

Nov. 7 – 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Nov. 13 – 12:30-5 p.m.

Nov. 14 – 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

A fifth review session also will be scheduled following the completion of the course.

Speakers at the virtual event will include:

Eric Evans, PhD, executive director, Disability Rights Nebraska

Brad Meurrens, public policy director, Disability Rights Nebraska

Edison McDonald, executive director, Arc of Nebraska

Janet Miller, adult services associate, UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute

Jenn Miller, outreach coordinator, PTI-Nebraska

Jennifer Hansen, parent resource coordinator, UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute

Kathy Hoell, director, Statewide Independent Living Council

Mark Smith, assistant professor, UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute

Mary Angus, support coordinator, UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute

Participants can register for the virtual event on Zoom at https://bit.ly/3m2FI7s. Individuals who need assistance in registering or have questions can contact Mark Smith at 402-559-5744 or msmitha@unmc.edu.