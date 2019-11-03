UNMC names Shaun Grammer new director of Division of Physician Assistant Education

The UNMC College of Allied Health Professions has hired Shaun Grammer as director of the Division of Physician Assistant Education, effective today, Nov. 1.

Grammer has served as associate professor in physician assistant education since July 2018. He came to UNMC from the College of Saint Mary (CSM), where he worked from 2013-18 and was founding program director. He also brings key experience in the roles of admissions coordinator and academic coordinator of physician assistant studies at CSM and Indiana State University, where he served from 2010-2013.

Kyle Meyer, Ph.D., dean of the College of Allied Health Professions, said Grammer has been a great fit at UNMC, and he is excited about Grammer’s potential in his expanded role.

“I want to publicly thank Dr. Karen Honeycutt, as chair, and the members of the search committee for their outstanding work. Mr. Grammer’s significant knowledge and experience in physician assistant education make him an outstanding individual to lead our truly exceptional program,” Dr. Meyer said.

Dr. Meyer also praised Shaun Horak, who had served as interim director since 2018. Horak will continue to serve as assistant professor in the physician assistant education program.

Grammer’s clinical expertise includes emergency medicine, family medicine and pediatrics. He has several peer-reviewed publications and presentations to his credit and has been instrumental in the redesign of physician assistant problem-based learning curriculum.

Grammer is currently enrolled in the Doctor of Medical Science program at the University of Lynchburg in Lynchburg, Va., with a focus on physician assistant education. Upon completion, he intends to resume Ph.D. studies begun at Indiana State.

He earned his M.S. in physician assistant studies from Des Moines University Osteopathic Medical Center. He is a Council Bluffs native and a graduate of Lewis Central High School.

“I am excited to begin this new role at the university and contribute to the continued excellence and growth of both the Division of Physician Assistant Education and College of Allied Health Professions,” Grammer said.

Grammer holds memberships in the American Academy of Physician Assistants, the Physician Assistant Education Association, the Nebraska Academy of Physician Assistants, and the Iowa Physician Assistant Society.

Grammer officially succeeds Michael Huckabee, Ph.D., as division director. Dr. Huckabee left UNMC in 2018 to become founding director of physician assistant studies at the Mayo Clinic.