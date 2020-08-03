Upgrades at Chimney Rock Visitor Center Well-Received During Reopening

Much to the delight of local history buffs and out-of-state travelers, the newly revamped and renovated Visitor Center at Chimney Rock re-opened the doors this weekend.

License plates from Texas, Michigan and Washington State were among those sighted in the parking lot, as people took in the new interior and improved interactive exhibits.

Site Manager Loren Pospisil with History Nebraska told KNEB News there were two-hour soft openings on Thursday and Friday ahead of the Saturday official opening, and visitors seem pleased with the changes. “Everyone really likes it. Thursday and Friday, families just loved the interactive activities,” said Pospisil. “Also, just the overall tone and feel of the place is much more modern.”

The changes include a newly expanded education room for school programs, new theater space, improved gift shop, and the addition of new space to act as a storm shelter. Final landscaping around the exterior of the museum will take place at a later date.

Chimney Rock Visitor Center will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, but a grand opening celebration won’t be held until next year at the earliest due to the virus pandemic.