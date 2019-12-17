Upgrades Underway at Box Butte Co. Courthouse as Commissioners Approve Up To $3.2 Million in Bonds

Renovations are underway at the historic Box Butte County Courthouse, with Commissioners recently approving bonds of up to $3.2 million in limited-tax county building bonds to help finance construction.

A new, insulated roof has already been installed, and soon work will begin on new heating and a/c, windows, electrical service and LED lighting.

County Board Chair Doug Hashman tells Rural Radio News he would expect lower energy costs in the future with the changes. “They’ve done some projections on it, it’s kinds of hard to tell until you get all done,” says Hashman, “The windows will be huge, because the windows that are still in there are the original 110-year old windows that have been in the courthouse, so the energy efficiency on them will be a lot. And then the heating and air conditioning system will run with much more efficiency than we had before.”

The county and City of Alliance have been working on a memorandum of understanding to share in the cost of exterior upgrades such as new sidewalks and curbs with ADA-compliant ramps, and updated lighting that will fit in with the character of downtown Alliance. Hashman says the county is also paying close attention to the window replacements, as the courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Completion of the upgrades and renovation is anticipated in the summer of 2020.