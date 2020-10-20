class="post-template-default single single-post postid-492339 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

US Bank to Close Gering Downtown Branch Location

BY Scott Miller | October 20, 2020
(Miller/KNEB/RRN)

A prime business location could be available soon in Gering, as US Bank has notified Scotts Bluff County of it’s intention to close their branch in that community.

Management Accountant Lisa Rien told the County Board Monday that the financial institution is planning on vacating the county-owned building at the corner of 10th and Q Streets early next month.

The closure would appear to be permanent, as Rien told commissioners the bank is also seeking early termination of the lease for the building that runs through the end of 2024.

Rein noted the company and county agreed to the terms of the current lease just last year.

