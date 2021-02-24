US Drug Agents: 2020 Drug Seizures Surged in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal drug agents say the seizure of illegal drugs in Nebraska surged last year and warn that methamphetamine and the powerful painkiller fentanyl remain dangerous threats in the state.

The Omaha field division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says in a news release that authorities in Nebraska seized 421 pounds of meth last year — a jump of 68% from the year before.

Officials also seized 4,644 pounds of marijuana, six times the amount seized the year prior.

Last year, DEA agents also seized more than 5.5 pounds of fentanyl and 1,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills.