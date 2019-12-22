USDA Seeks Applications for Funding to Help Expand Production of Advanced Biofuels

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald “DJ” LaVoy has announced that USDA is seeking applications for funding to help support the production of advanced biofuels.

USDA is making up to $7 million available to advanced biofuel producers through the Advanced Biofuel Payment Program. The program provides payments to eligible advanced biofuel producers to support the production of advanced biofuels derived from renewable biomass, other than corn kernel starch.

Enrollment applications for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 must be submitted to the USDA State Office in the state where the applicant is headquartered. Applications and applicable pay requests are to be received by 4:30 p.m. local time February 18, 2020. A separate enrollment application is required for each fiscal year. In Nebraska contact Energy Coordinator Jeff Carpenter at 402-437-5554 or jeff.carpenter@usda.gov.

Fiscal year 2019 enrollment applications and fiscal year 2019 payment requests must be submitted simultaneously. Fiscal year 2020 enrollment applications and pay requests for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 must also be submitted by February 18, 2020. Additional information is available on page 69353 of the Dec. 18, 2019, Federal Register.

The Notice of Contract Proposals published December 18, 2019 and the final rule publication will follow shortly.

USDA encourages applications that will support recommendations made in the Report to the President of the United States from the Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity (PDF, 5.4 MB) to help improve the quality of life in rural America. Applicants are encouraged to consider projects that provide measurable results in helping rural communities build robust and sustainable economies through strategic investments in infrastructure, partnerships and innovation. Key strategies include:

• Achieving e-Connectivity for Rural America

• Developing the Rural Economy

• Harnessing Technological Innovation

• Supporting a Rural Workforce

• Improving Quality of Life