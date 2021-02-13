USDA Seeks Applications for Grants to Support Rural Community Development Projects

USDA continues to seek grant applications for projects to improve housing, community facilities, and community and economic development in rural areas.

Subject to the availability of funds, grants will be established through USDA’s Rural Community Development Initiative (RCDI) program. Eligible recipients include public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and qualified private (for-profit) organizations.

Grants will be awarded to organizations that will use the USDA funding to provide support to entities to develop their capacity to undertake projects that will benefit rural communities. Applicants must provide matching funds in an amount at least equal to the federal grant.

For additional information, including the deadline to apply, see the January 11, 2021, Federal Register.

USDA encourages applications that will support recommendations made in the Report to the President of the United States from the Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity (PDF, 5.4 MB) to help improve life in rural America. Applicants are encouraged to consider projects that provide measurable results in helping rural communities build robust and sustainable economies through strategic investments. Key strategies include:

Achieving e-Connectivity for Rural America

Developing the Rural Economy

Harnessing Technological Innovation

Supporting a Rural Workforce

Improving Quality of Life

