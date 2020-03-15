USDA Seeks Applications to Increase Access to Clean, Reliable Water for Rural Households

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand today announced that USDA is accepting Fiscal Year 2020 applications for grants to increase access to clean, reliable water for rural households.

USDA is making grants available through the Household Water Well System Grants program. These grants help qualified intermediaries create revolving loan funds to construct, refurbish, or service household water well systems. USDA does not provide funding directly to individuals under this program.

Terms for the loans include a one percent fixed interest rate, 20-year maximum term, and an $11,000 maximum loan per household. Nonprofit organizations in rural areas of 50,000 or less are eligible to apply.

Applications must be submitted to grants.gov or mailed to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Utilities Service, Water and Environmental Programs, STOP 1570, Room 2233-S, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20250-1570 by May 31, 2020. Additional information is available on grants.gov.

USDA encourages applications that will support recommendations made in the Report to the President of the United States from the Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity (PDF, 5.4 MB) to help improve the quality of life in rural America. Applicants are encouraged to consider projects that provide measurable results in helping rural communities build robust and sustainable economies through strategic investments in infrastructure, partnerships and innovation. Key strategies include: