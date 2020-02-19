Valentine’s Day Drug Busts Land Three in Jail in Separate Cases

A trio of Valentine’s Day meth busts are resulting in a busy Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.

40-year-old Rosa Lara was arrested following a WING Drug Task Force and Scottsbluff Police Department search of her residence on 16th Avenue. She’s charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, 10 to 27 grams, after officers found 14.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, hundreds of new baggies, a digital scale and $216 cash.

43-year-old Misty Yekel was arrested at a Scottsbluff motel after trying to flee with a black lock box. Yekel was apprehended and gave investigators the combination to the box; which contained 23 separate baggies containing approximately 94.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a digital scale. She was arrested on a charge of Possession with intent to Distribute (More than 28 grams but less than 140 grams).

Lastly, 35-year-old Miguel Tirado was arrested after law enforcement officers found him in the bathroom of a house in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue in Minatare with 3 sealed baggies of suspected methamphetamine in the toilet, and several small bags that were empty. Court documents say the substance tested positive for meth, and they also found suspected hash and drug paraphernalia in the residence. Tirado was taken into custody and is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, 10 to 27 grams, Tampering with Physical Evidence and a misdemeanor charge of 3rd offense possession of marijuana one ounce or less.

All three were set to make their initial appearances on Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.