Valmont Provides Business Update on COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, has prepared an update pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, which can be found at investors.valmont.com. These perspectives and observations are based on current information and may change as the pandemic evolves.

The ultimate magnitude of COVID-19, including the extent of its impact on the Company’s financial and operational results will be determined by the length of time the pandemic continues, its effect on the demand for the Company’s products and services and supply chain, as well as the effect of governmental regulations imposed in response to the pandemic.

Above all else, Valmont is committed to the safety and well-being of its employees and is doing everything possible to ensure that its facilities follow the highest standards of safety and hygiene. The Company and its employees remain committed to meeting the needs of customers around the world.