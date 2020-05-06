Variances Allow Goshen County Churches, Restaurants & Bars To Re-Open

Two variances to state issued health directives have been approved by Wyoming’s Governor and State Health Officer to allow churches, restaurants and bars to reopen under reduced restrictions.

The variances allow these establishments to re-open while observing a number of social distancing guidelines.

A statewide order was originally set to expire on April 3rd and was first extended to April 17th. A second extension was set to expire April 30th. And a third continuation order kept restrictions on these establishments statewide in Wyoming until May 15th.

But the variances allow exceptions to the directed health measures in counties less impacted by the virus that request them.