Vehicle Erupts in Flames Near Henry After Striking Deer

BY Ryan Murphy | November 21, 2019
A Wednesday evening vehicle versus deer collision caused a portion of Highway 26 to close down last night.

Around 5:45 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Deputies responded to a call regarding a vehicle on fire just east of Henry.

Chief Deputy Troy Brown says a deer jumped in front of the Subaru Impreza, and the impact caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

The driver, 25-year-old Meghan Bochanski, was able to get of the vehicle unharmed. However as the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, highway traffic was diverted south through Henry towards Highway 92 as first responders worked on extinguishing the fire.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Highway 26 was reopened to through traffic.

 

