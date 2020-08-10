Vendor Space Available for Old West Balloon Fest Craft Fair

There’s still room for those craft and food vendors wanting to take part in Old West Balloon Fest activities coming up this weekend.

Fair Coordinator Carol Bernard says about 20 had signed up as of Monday morning, compared to more than 60 who took part last year.

Bernard says the lower numbers are due to the virus pandemic causing a late start to organizing the event. “We got all approved through Panhandle Public Health, and we are following distancing guidelines and we have plenty of room, and can spread out,” says Bernard. “They (vendors) can call me this late, give me their name and everything, and send a check through the mail or they can just bring it the day of (the fair).”

Bernard says there’s already a good variety for the fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street in Mitchell, but there’s always room for more, especially additional food vendors.

Bernard says those interested can contact her by calling or sending a text to 303-631-1908. There’s also an online application on the Old West Balloon Fest website.