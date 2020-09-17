Veterans’ Day Parade in Scottsbluff Cancelled for 2020

Representatives of the Veterans’ of Foreign Wars Post 1681 in Gering say they’ve made the decision to cancel the Veterans’ Day Parade this November in Scottsbluff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release from Post Commander Tom Arends, the organization says the decision was made in consultation with Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell.

During the Panhandle COVID Unified Command update Thursday, Schnell said parades are allowed under the Phase 4 Directed Health Measure restrictions, but there were special circumstances to consider in this case. “Some of the things that were discussed is veterans, their age and their health, and how that can be affected,” said Schnell. “And two, when we bring in local schools, their bands and the floats that often involve young people, and bring them together, that is also a consideration.”

Arends says they are hopeful the pandemic will be over and the parade can take place on East Overland in Scottsbluff again next year.