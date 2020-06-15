Veterans’ Memorial Dedicated At Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery

A memorial honoring military Veterans was dedicated Sunday afternoon at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery west of Bridgeport.

The large circular shaped memorial bears the names of every veteran in the cemetery etched into walls that form into a star shape with a large eagle statue in the center.

Cemetery board president Don Landrigan told KNEB News process to complete the memorial has been years in the making, thanks in large part to the efforts of one woman.

He says the late Hazel Kleich was one of the first trustees of the cemetery when it became it’s own entity in 2004. She always wanted to pay tribute to veterans, and in 2013 began going around to look at other memorials and they began the process for designing this memorial between 2014 and 2015.

Landrigan said coordinating with the Veterans Service Office in Bridgeport and Herstead Monument in gathering and organizing all the names, branches of military and years of service was a process that itself took a lot to complete.

Landrigan said they had hoped to have the ceremony on Memorial Day, but since that didn’t work out, Flag Day was a fitting substitute for paying tribute to those who have honored the flag through their service.

Sunday’s program included an invocation by Jonathan Seng, the National Anthem sang by Delaney Pohl, three voles from the firing squad, and Taps performed by Bryce Deaver.

Landrigan thanked LouAnn Herstead and Bryan Wilson, from Herstead Monument Company for the construction and vision to design the beautiful tribute.