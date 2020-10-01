(VIDEO) Barn Market will open for second weekend near Hastings

The Barn Festival’s Barn Market event near Hastings will be open for a second weekend, announced earlier this week by owner Marla Anders.

Originally scheduled for one weekend only, September 24-27, the Barn Market will be open again this coming weekend, October 2-4, due to an overwhelming positive response from vendors and shoppers alike.

“It became very apparent that this has a huge impact on our vendors,” said Marla.

In 2019, Marla and her husband Brian announced that after 25 years, they would no longer host the Barn Festival to focus on Brian’s health. After Brian’s passing in March 2020, Marla decided to coordinate a condensed version of the festival, The Barn Market, to give local vendors an opportunity to have a public presence during the pandemic.

“I thought, ‘Gosh, if I’m sitting on all of this property come September, and I could actually help these people out by having another event, why not do that?’.”

Marla said this coming weekend of the Barn Market will operate similarly to last weekend’s event, with a shuttle service, food trucks, the Watering Hole, and many of the same pop-up vendors from last weekend. In addition, there will be new vendors.

Vendors will be selling home decor, yard signs, clothing, jewelry, handbags, food and more.

As for the future of the Barn Festival, Marla is open to ideas.

“I’m still open to selling the place,” said Marla. “But if we don’t sell the place, I also think that we should continue the barn markets at least.”

Although her plans are not solidified, Marla said she would like to host another Barn Market in the spring.

To pre-purchase tickets, visit barnfestival.yapsody.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the event. Children 12 and under are free.

The Barn Market will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 am – 6 pm, and Sunday from 10 am – 5 pm. It’s located at:

3045 S. Marian Rd.

Hastings, NE 68901

For the most up-to-date information, follow the Barn Festival on Facebook.