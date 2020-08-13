(VIDEO) Experience new ziplining, free-falling activities for all ages at Mahoney State Park

If you’re looking for something to do to round out your summer, go ape!

Go Ape!, a national ziplining and adventure park company, recently opened two new additions to the Treetop Adventure course at their Eugene T. Mahoney State Park location near Ashland.

Site Manager Nikki Kiwus said the Treetop Journey course and Monkey Drop freefall activity were just added earlier this year, but the overall adventure course has been at Mahoney since 2018.

Kiwus said many people don’t expect the courses to be as challenging as they are.

“The cool thing about the way the courses are designed is that you can really make it as easy or as hard as you want to, depending on what you’re holding onto,” said Kiwus. “It’s cool to see how people challenge themselves.”

The courses feature various tree crossings, rope bridges and obstacle courses that eventually lead to a zipline.

Specifically, the new Treetop Journey course features 20 obstacles and two ziplines that are 25 feet in the air. The new Monkey Drop freefall is a 10-foot freefall from a jump platform that is 40 feet in the air.

Prior to going through the course, Kiwus said each participant goes through training to learn how to properly use the harness and navigate the course.

Go Ape! is still accepting appointment bookings, but face coverings, closed-toed and closed-heeled shoes, and gloves are required. Book an appointment here.