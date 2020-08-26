VIDEO: Fall classes begin at NCTA campus

The fall semester is officially underway at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) in Curtis.

Nearly 125 students are incoming freshmen or transfer students to the two-year college located in the southwest portion of Nebraska.

As the students experienced their first days of classes on Monday, so did Dr. Larry Goosen, the newly appointed Dean of NCTA.

Gossen taught agricultural education in Kansas high schools for 24 years. He most recently held leadership roles at the Kansas Department of Education, the National FFA Organization, and last year with the Nebraska Department of Education.

“Admittedly, at NCTA I am enthused not only in my role as the new dean, but also for opening day at an academic institution where I join nearly 45 faculty and staff,” Gossen said in a recent editorial. “We are committed the success of each Aggie student whether they are with us on campus for in-person classes or taking courses online.”

Learn more about Dr. Larry Gossen and his vision for NCTA in this video report from the Rural Radio Network: