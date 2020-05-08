VIDEO: Nebraska FFA Selects Seven Students for 2020-2021 State Officer Team

The Nebraska FFA Association announced the 2020-2021 Nebraska FFA State Officer team on Thursday afternoon.

The announcement was made on social media, as the in-person convention was canceled in March.

2020-2021 Nebraska FFA State Office Team:

State President: Madison Stracke (Stuart FFA Chapter)

State Secretary: Hannah Moseman (Oakland-Craig FFA Chapter)

State Vice Presidents:

Rebecca Wulf (Logan View FFA)

Heath Keiser (Gothenburg FFA)

Alyssa Moser (O’Neill FFA Chapter)

Jakob Anderjaska (Hayes Center FFA)

Jozie Schilke (Imperial FFA Chapter)

VIDEO: The Rural Radio Network spoke with the new team earlier this morning to learn about their agriculture backgrounds and experiences in FFA!

On May 21 and 22, the association will host Celebrate Nebraska FFA Days. During the event, all awards and recognition from the convention will be announced, state officers will deliver their retiring addresses, and State FFA Degree recipients and other students will be recognized.