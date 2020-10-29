class="post-template-default single single-post postid-494182 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

(VIDEO) Orleans man wins the KRVN Blazing New Trails vehicle

BY KRVN News | October 29, 2020
RRN/ Rodney Barwick(left) is the winner of the 2020 Chevrolet Trail Blazer given away on October 29, 2020 in KRVN Radio's annual giveaway called Blazing New Trails. Barwick is with his wife Joanne on the Barwick's rural Orleans residence.

The 2020 Blazing New Trails Chevrolet Blazer from KRVN found a new home near Orleans on Thursday .

Rodney Barwick was greeted with a train of honking cars on Thursday afternoon, after he and his wife were anxiously awaiting to see if he was the winner.

“That just made my year,” said Barwick. “This is great.”

Barwick registered at Ingram Feed and Seed in Franklin.

The KRVN crew arrived at his rural residence where he raises Gelbvieh cattle as Barwick Gelbvieh.

 

WATCH:

RRN/ Rodney Barwick(left) is the winner of the 2020 Chevrolet Trail Blazer given away on October 29, 2020 in KRVN Radio’s annual giveaway called Blazing New Trails. Barwick is with his wife Joanne(center) and The River Morning Host Lana Greene(right) on the Barwick’s rural Orleans residence.

 

