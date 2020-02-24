VIDEO: Ricketts proclaims “FFA Week” in Nebraska

On Monday, Nebraska Governor Pete Rickett hosted FFA members for a proclamation signing ceremony declaring “FFA Week” in Nebraska.

Founded in 1928, the FFA, or Future Farmers of America, works to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.”

FFA Week is celebrated nationally February 22-29, 2020.

The Nebraska FFA Association was the sixth chartered by the National FFA Organization. Nebraska currently has nearly 10,000 FFA members in 193 chapters.

“FFA week is important because agriculture is Nebraska’s biggest industry,” said Ricketts. “The way we focus on growing Nebraska is by growing agriculture.”

The Governor highlighted new investments in agriculture while speaking to the room of FFA students, advisors and state staff.

Ricketts pointed to the Lincoln Premium Poultry project and Avansya, a commercial-scale fermentation facility for stevia sweeteners, as examples of new opportunities for students and the agriculture industry.

Nebraska FFA State Vice President Luke Krabel said he is thankful for the opportunity to serve as a leader of the organization over the past year. He also expressed his confidence in the students who will soon be part of the workforce.

“Agriculture is an expansive field and it is a very important part of Nebraska,” said Krabel. ” I am confident through FFA, and the people that I have met this year, we have a very bright future with the leaders in our state who are looking to fill those careers.”

VIDEO: Watch the full press conference from February 24, 2020.