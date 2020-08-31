(VIDEO) Ricketts says Big Ten ‘made a mistake’ on fall sports decision

During a press conference on Monday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said the Big Ten “made a mistake” on the way it handled fall sports.

Ricketts said he didn’t agree with the decision to handle all fall sports the same, pointing to the differences between sports like cross country versus football.

“Why are you canceling cross country if you’re worried about what may happen at football games?” he asked. “They’re very different sports.”

He said the Big Ten had a bad approach to the situation, and he encourages the conference to re-examine their decision since it treated all states equally.

“Some states are going to be impacted differently,” said Ricketts. “(The Big Ten) should allow the different schools to be able to make that choice given the facts on the ground for each locality to make that determination on whether or not they can do those events.”

Hear his full comments here.