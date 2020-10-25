Virtual Educator Workshop to Tackle Healthy Water, Healthy People

Everyone knows water is important, but do they know why?

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will tackle that concept in a virtual workshop, “Healthy Water, Healthy People,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27. The workshop is geared toward formal and informal educators teaching 6-12th grades.

The educator workshop is limited to 25 participants. Register for the virtual event at bit.ly/WaterEdWorkshop; those registered will then receive an email with the Zoom link closer to the date of the workshop.

Healthy Water, Healthy People will examine how all living things depend on healthy water systems. The state of Nebraska contains many water resources — including lakes, rivers, and the High Plains aquifer on which it sits — making this concept of high importance for all members of the state community.

Included in the training is a 200-page activity guide for educators of students between sixth grade and university level. The Healthy Water Healthy People Water Quality Educators Guide raises the awareness and understanding of water quality issues and their relationship to personal, public and environmental health. It helps educators address science standards through 25 interactive activities that link priority water-quality topics to real-life experiences.

For more information, email grace.gaard@nebraska.gov .