“Virtual” Proclamation Ceremony Kicks Off National Travel and Tourism Week

National Travel and Tourism Week 2020 was kicked off Monday morning with a “virtual” Mayors and Commissioners Proclamation Ceremony.

Mayor Tony Kaufman, Mayor Ramond Gonzales, Mayor Chris Perales, County Commission Chair Ken Meyer read a proclamation, followed by tourism leaders, stakeholders and special guests: Members of the Girls State Golf Championships 2020-2022 Local Host Committee.

All participated in the virtual Proclamation Ceremony to kick-off National Tourism Week 2020.

In recognition of the community collaboration that resulted in Scottsbluff-Gering’s selection by NSAA to host the Class B State Girl’s Golf Championships in 2020, 2021 and 2022; this year’s National Tourism Week spotlight event is GOLF!

Other events scheduled for the week include:

All Week – VIRTUAL ATTRACTIONS TOURS during National Tourism Week. All week, they are showcasing “Video Shorts” featuring stories, virtual tours, and what’s unique at Gering, Scottsbluff and Scott Bluff County’s attractions and tourism service businesses on social media channels. A fun and visual way to remind visitors and area residents what they can look forward to when travel begins again.

All Week – “Spirit of Travel” Messages community wide. In support and recognition of travel industry workers, attractions and tourism services providers in our communities; businesses in Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown will collaborate and post “Spirit of Travel” positive messages all week on their marquees, electronic signs and business boards.

On Wednesday, May 6th – All Day – WEAR RED FOR TOURISM DAY in Gering, Scottsbluff, Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County. Red is the official color of National Tourism Week; on Wednesday, members of the tourism industry, elected officials, media, businesses and residents are asked to “wear red” to honor and recognize all that travel and tourism does for our communities and local economies.

Thursday, May 7th, at Noon – VIRTUAL Lunch with Lodging Partners. Gering and Scottsbluff’s lodging industry partners play one of the most important roles in the success of tourism in our communities. The Gering Visitors Bureau and Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau will “Salute Lodging Partners” on Thursday; dropping off courtesy lunches to properties immediately prior to a Zoom Virtual Brown Bag Lunch and meeting to discuss collaborations, partnerships and collective efforts moving forward when travel begins again. John Ricks, Director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, will join us on the virtual lunch call to share perspectives on lodging and tourism industry recovery after COVID-19.

Then on Friday, May 8th at 3:00 p.m. – VIRTUAL Hospitality Hour with Tourism Industry Partners and Stakeholders. There’s no doubt that times are difficult and we all feel far apart. Our destination marketing “teams” in Gering and Scotts Bluff County invite partners locally and statewide to join us on a Zoom conference “Virtual Hospitality Hour” on Friday. Since we can’t be together in person; we’ll do the next best thing by celebrating via our computers-laptops. An informal gathering of colleagues to showcase how important industry partnerships are to tourism, our businesses, our communities and our visitors.

In advance of the hospitality hour, they will send you a special video clip about our featured “beverage and appetizers of the hour” and be prepared to pull out some of YOUR fun throwback tourism photos. The idea is to come together at the end of National Travel and Tourism Week to share a few positive memories from years of working together and to take a look ahead to better days coming soon when travel begins again.

This week; all components of the travel industry will embrace a “digital National Tourism Week” because even though they cannot gather together for a full week of in-person events, we can use social and virtual media channels to connect us and support each other from afar.

Additionally; RED is the official color of National Tourism week and all tourism partners and stakeholders are encouraged to incorporate RED in all their planning for virtual events and attire for the week.