Residents with Medical Needs Encouraged to Access Providers But Visitor Restrictions Remain

As we continue to see positive COVID cases in the Panhandle, Regional West’s main focus is to protect our patients and providers, therefore, Regional West continues to limit visitation in its hospitals and clinics. No visitors are allowed at Regional West healthcare facilities, including the Medical Center, all Regional West Physicians Clinics, the Surgery Center, offsite physician clinics, and Urgent Care.

Limited exceptions include:

• Pediatric units (only ONE parent/guardian will be permitted)

• Birth and Infant Care Center (only ONE significant other/support person can visit)

• Patients attending appointments at any Physicians Clinic or Urgent Care (only ONE caregiver if the patient is a minor, or the provider requests the patient be accompanied)

NOTE: Regional West staff will be available to provide assistance at the door.

We encourage family members and friends to use alternative ways to interact with their loved ones, including phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other means.

At the Regional West campus there will only be four entrances open to access the building. Those entrances include the Emergency Room, main Medical Center, Medical Plaza North, and Medical Plaza South.

“We are open and here for all of your healthcare needs. We do encourage patients, especially those with chronic medical conditions, to maintain regular clinic appointments,” said Regional West Chief Medical Officer Matthew Bruner, MD, FACOG. “Each person is screened when entering our facility, so you can feel confident that precautions are being taken for your safety.”

“In addition to regular in-person visits, some patients now have the option of virtual healthcare appointments at all Regional West Physicians Clinics. This allows the patients access to services and receive treatment, follow-ups, and medication prescriptions following a procedure or for illnesses and minor injuries, using an easy to download app on a smartphone or computer. They should contact their provider to see if virtual health care visits are an option for them,” said Dr. Bruner. KNEB News spoke with Dr. Bruner about the current restrictions, as well as other things that have changed over the past few months, and you can hear that interview in the following podcast:

Remember, the best way to protect yourself from all respiratory viruses, includes washing your hands frequently with soap and water, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash, stay home when you are sick and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.

Regional West asks anyone in the western Nebraska region who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and is experiencing the above symptoms call 308-630-1580 before coming to any Regional West healthcare facility. Healthcare providers will determine if the patient can be cared for at home or if screening is necessary.