Volunteers, Vendors Needed for Balloon Fest and Nat’l Balloon Championships

Now that the Old West Balloon Fest and U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships are a go for August, the search is on for volunteers to help coordinate the event.

Balloon Fest Executive Director Colleen Johnson says upwards of 250 people are needed to help perform a variety of functions that would give you a closer and more unique vantage point of the flights.

“They can be on a scoring team, we train you how to do that and that’s really fun because you get to be at the target and you get to see the balloons coming in and throwing their baggies and then you measure. You can be on a crew with a balloonist, and help them put their balloon together, chase them and take it down, which is really fun,” said Johnson. “We also need behind-the-scenes volunteers helping with pilot check-in or lots of other administrative things.”

Johnson says volunteering also comes with a few perks, including the special BBQ involving the pilots.

Sign ups for volunteers and vendors, which are also needed, are available on the event website.