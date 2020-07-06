Walk to Remember Chance Englebert Scheduled for Monday Evening

The disappearance of a Moorcroft, Wyo. man last seen in Gering a year ago will be marked with a walk and vigil Monday night in that community.

Friends and those who have been looking for Chance Englebert, are asking the public to gather with them at the Paul Reed Construction parking lot for a walk starting tonight at 7 p.m.

Monica Ream, one of the organizers and among those who have taken part in several searches, says those who have volunteered their time looking for Chance have put in 100s our hours and miles. “Whenever we can get a few people together to go look, we’ve searched. There’s a search team, Let’s Start with Chance,” says Ream, “Chance’s best friend Matt Miller, from the Moorcroft, Wyoming area, has had several big search teams come down, and we all go search wherever we can think of.”

A prayer vigil will be held as the walk reaches Terry’s Lake, led by Pastor Tyson Lambertson of The Rock Church.

Ream tells us the event intended to remind the community that Chance is still missing, and to show support for his family, which is holding a similar event around the same time in South Dakota.