Wanted Person Eludes Officers Following Pursuit

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating Rueben Mendez, who is wanted on multiple warrants that include charges of stalking and domestic assault.

Sheriff Mark Overman says there are also pending charges following a pursuit that began at this afternoon in Minatare.

“A Minatare officer recognized Mendez, knew that he was wanted, and made a traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving. After stopping briefly, Mendez fled the scene,” said Overman in a release. ” A pursuit by the Minatare officer and Scotts Bluff County Deputies ensued with speeds reaching up to 100 mph. The pursuit was in rural areas east and north of Minatare, and was eventually terminated near County Road L and County Road 35 due to poor visibility. The Nebraska State Patrol also responded to the area.

We request anyone with information on Mendez’s whereabouts notify law enforcement.

Rueben Mendez

Age 31

5’5 130

Current address unknown

Vehicle: Red 1995 Honda Accord Nebraska license 21-DA20