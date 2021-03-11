WAPA Substation Work Still Planned for Friday in Kimball

Kimball City officials say despite the pending winter storm predicted to hit the area starting Friday, work on a power substation feeding the city will still take place.

According to a release from City Clerk Annette Brower, the Western Area Power Administration is still planning to halt electricity to the city from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow to upgrade the power substation.

However, Brower does say WAPA officials said the project would be completed by the end of the day, with NO outage then taking place next Monday.

While the city’s power plant will be operating as a backup, power to all parts of the city isn’t guaranteed and disruptions are likely, so businesses and residents are asked to plan accordingly.

The Kimball County Transit Center will be running on generators, and hosting a day shelter for the elderly and those needing operational home medical devices.