WAPA Substation Work to Strain Kimball Power Supplies

The City of Kimball has been advised by their power supplier, Western Area Power Administration (WAPA), that they will be shutting down electricity to the City for 2 days in March while they make upgrades to their substation. The planned dates are Friday March 12th 7am – 5 pm and Monday March 15th 7am – 5 pm.

We are asking all businesses and residents to prepare in advance for electric disruptions. The City will be generating power during these days with our City Power Plant to supply backup power, however, we cannot guarantee there will always be power to all areas and to expect that there will be likely disruptions throughout the day. The City urges all residents and businesses to conserve as much energy as possible during these dates, to protect sensitive equipment and computers and to unplug any unnecessary devices and equipment.

For elderly residents and residents reliant on oxygen who may not feel safe at home alone, the Kimball County Transit will be hosting a day shelter for these dates. KC Transit Center will be running on generators and will have full capability to plug in medical devices and access to ADA compliant bathrooms. Please contact Transit at 235-0262 to set up a free ride to and from home on these dates. Contact City offices at 235-3639 with any additional questions or concerns.

We will continue to update the public of any changes to dates or time. Thank you, KC Transit, for working together with the City of Kimball and for providing a safe place for our residents during this time of inconvenience.