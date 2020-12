This week Dustin Rief, Seth Sorensen, and Scott McClure interviewed as finalists for Scottsbluf City Manager.

At 3 p.m. each day, the finalists met with members of the local media to discuss their qualifications and what they can bring to the city.

Below are the interviews from Monday with Rief, Tuesday with Sorensen, and Wednesday with McClure.

On Friday the Scottsbluff City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss the finalists and possibly offering one of the three men the job.