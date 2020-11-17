class="post-template-default single single-post postid-497676 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

**WATCH** Regional West Top Doctors and Execs Make Second Plea to Scottsbluff Council

BY Ryan Murphy | November 17, 2020
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Area health leaders spent nearly one hour Monday night addressing the Scottsbluff City Council about the spike of COVID-19 cases in the area, and what preventative measures could be done by the city to help flatten the curve.

Regional West’s President/ CEO John Mentgen, CMO Matthew Bruner, Dr. Jeff Holloway, and legal counsel Paul Hoffmeister presented the facts to the council, and implored them to take action to start bringing infection rates down and reduce the stress on the hospital.

Below is the full video from Monday night’s meeting on that topic:

