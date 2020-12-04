Water Line Break Closes Gering Jr. High for Dec. 7

Gering Schools officials say the Jr. High building will need to be closed next Monday for water system repairs.

In a District release, officials say facilities staff discovered a water main break on the Gering Junior High campus Friday, that the source of the issue has been located and staff was working with local contractors to quickly resolve the issue.

However, due to the location, scope of the repair, and the need to shut off water to the building during the repairs, there will be NO SCHOOL for Gering Junior High students on Monday, December 7th.

Any additional updates or impact to school schedules will be communicated to GJHS families through the district’s message alert system.