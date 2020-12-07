Water Main Repair Forces Gering Jr. High to go Virtual

More extensive damage than previously expected is forcing Gering Junior High Students into virtual classrooms for the rest of the week.

On Monday, Dec. 7, the Gering Public Schools facility team, along with local engineers and plumbers, have determined that the main water line will require replacement. The replacement of the water main must be completed before students can be safely allowed back into the building. The major leak has caused some additional issues in and around the North Gym area. Repairing the leak in the line will provide further opportunity to assess the overall damage to the building. Currently, occupancy is not permissible since the water and boilers are turned off.

Effective Tuesday, Dec. 8, all Gering Junior High students will move to a virtual learning environment through Friday, December 11th. The following link will describe what this looks like for our students and parents as we move forward this week. Again, online learning will begin for all GJHS students on Tuesday, December 8 Student Online Learning Expectations

Meal Information:

If GJHS families would like to access breakfast and lunch during the week, please schedule meal pickups by calling 308-436-2123. Pick-ups for breakfast and lunch will begin on Tuesday, December 8 at Gering High School from 5-6PM by the front entrance. FAMILIIES MUST CALL to get meals scheduled, then pick-up happens daily between 5PM-6PM at Gering High School.