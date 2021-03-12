class="post-template-default single single-post postid-517988 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Waterfowl Die-Off Prompts Closure of Lake Minatare

BY Nebraska Game and Parks Release | March 12, 2021
Aerial of Lake Minatare State Recreation Area in Scottsbluff County. Haag, Oct. 4, 2017. Copyright NEBRASKAland Magazine, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Lake Minatare State Recreation Area is closed to the public until further notice after a waterfowl die-off was reported to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on March 12.

Staff immediately responded and are collecting the waterfowl, which will be tested for cause of death. A winter storm also is expected to affect the area over the weekend.

Lake Minatare is the Panhandle’s largest body of water and serves as a stopover location for migratory fowl, including Canada geese, snow geese, ducks and swans. It is located about 15 miles northeast of Scottsbluff.

Additional information, including when the park will reopen, will be released as it becomes available at OutdoorNebraska.org.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
