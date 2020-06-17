WCCA Governors Get Update on Preliminary 2020-21 Budget Work

Western Nebraska Community College officials are proposing just over $28.9 million in general expenditures next school year as they begin work on a fiscal 2020-2021 budget.

Without knowing yet what revenue may be available until valuation levels are set, Vice President of Administrative Services Lynne Koski told the WCCA Board of Governors Wednesday they’re trying to keep WNCC’s strategic initiatives and goals in mind as decisions are made.

Koski said one area getting a hard look is personnel, especially when it comes to decisions on whether or not to fill open positions. “We have considered whether we should refill the position that became open, whether we should shift those dollars to a different area of the college that may have greater need,” said Koski. “We’ve reconfigured some, so instead of replacing or filling a full-time position, we’ve considered moving that to two part-time positions, and saving the cost of a benefits package, or eliminating the position altogether.”

Koski says through two versions of proposed staffing changes and modifications, personnel costs could come in just over $1 million less than the current budget.

She says administrators are trying to be very thoughtful of the impact of staffing changes as they work through the budgeting process. The informal budget work session preceeded the regular monthly WCCA Board meeting.