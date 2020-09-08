Weather Forces Postponement of SkyView Drive-In Live Concert

The Historic Midwest Theater announces the “Billy & the Downliners” concert scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater has been postponed due to the cold weather this week.

“Billy & The Downliners regret not being able to perform, however, the safety & comfort of their fans come first.” said Billy Estes, Executive Director of the Midwest Theater. “With the unknowns in the upcoming forecast it was best we hit pause on the show. This year has been full of surprises at the Theater and this is just one more. We are working with Billy & The Downliners management to find a new date for the concert and expect to announce it in the near future. The new show date will be later in the 2020/2021 season, with the show taking place inside the Midwest Theater.”

Tickets for the postponed show will be honored on the new date and ticket holders will be contacted once it has been announced. For more information please contact the Midwest Theater 308-632-4311.

