Weekend Snow and Wind Event in Wyoming Snarls Traffic

Motorists and truck drivers across four states are facing considerable delays if their route takes them through southern Wyoming due to a weekend snow and wind storm.

Interstate 80 is essentially closed across Wyoming, with traffic and lodging impacts stretching east into Nebraska.

WYDOT officials say I-80 Rawlins to near Laramie has seen the most significant storm impact, especially the area around Arlington and Elk Mountain due to snow drifting and whiteouts from high winds.

Lodging and semi parking areas are full in the Cheyenne area, prompting requests to other states to close roadways into the area. As of 7:30 p.m., I-80 westbound was closed by Nebraska DOT at Sidney, and would be moved back to Big Springs at 9 p.m. MDT. I-25 traffic passing thru Cheyenne, and not trying to move west on I-80 was being allowed as of 8:25 p.m., while I-80 eastbound is closed from near the Utah state line.

WYDOT officials says opening of the snow-impacted area from is not anticipated until 9 a.m. Monday at the very earliest.